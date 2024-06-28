Finkel & Garf closing taproom, but brand ‘still alive and well’

Courtesy Finkel & Garf

BOULDER — Finkel & Garf Brewing Co. will close its taproom at 5455 Spine Road on July 20, the craft beer-maker announced last week on Facebook, but said that the “brand is still alive and well.”

The brewery’s beers “will continue to be available at liquor stores throughout the state of Colorado,” the Facebook post said.

Finkel & Garf will hold a 10th anniversary party at the taproom on July 20 for a “bittersweet farewell” and a “joyous celebration,” the post said.