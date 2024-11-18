Goat Patch Brewing to absorb Monument’s Pikes Peak Brewing

BizWest Staff

COLORADO SPRINGS — Goat Patch Brewing Co. in Colorado Springs will acquire Monument’s Pikes Peak Brewing Co.

Pikes Peak founders Chris Wright and Judi Wright will retire after the deal closes, Goat Patch said in a news release.

“Chris and Judi have created something truly special, and we’re excited to build on their work while unlocking new opportunities for both brands,” Justin Grant, co-owner of Goat Patch Brewing, said in the release. “Our goal is to merge the strengths of both breweries, ensuring that the spirit of Pikes Peak Brewing Company remains a cornerstone of the Monument community while expanding what both brands can accomplish together.”

Terms of the deal, expected to be complete by the end of the year, were not disclosed.

