Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado brewers score a dozen GABF medals

Highland Park Brewery celebrates a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival. Courtesy Brewers Association.

DENVER — Brewers in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley made short trips home from last week’s Great American Beer Festival in Denver with a dozen new awards.

In all, 273 breweries and cideries from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., earned 326 medals at this year’s GABF, spread across 102 beer categories and five cider categories. The annual festival is organized by Boulder-based trade group Brewers Association.

“The Great American Beer Festival continues its commitment to recognizing exceptional beverages from across the country in the 2024 competition,” Chris Williams, competition director for the Brewers Association, said in a prepared statement. “With the addition of five new cider categories, we’re pleased to recognize the best of the best in beer and beyond. Congratulations to this year’s winners!”

Local winners included:

Liquid Mechanics Brewing Co., Lafayette: Gold in Chili Beer category for El Poblano Borracho.

12Degree Brewing, Louisville: Bronze in Fruited American Sour Ale for Cactus Juice.

Rock Cut Brewing Co., Estes Park: Bronze in German-Style Altbier for Altruism.

Left Hand Brewing Co., Longmont: Bronze in German-Style Marzen for Oktoberfest.

Westbound & Down Brewing Co., Lafayette: Gold in Hoppy Lager for Infinity Pils.

Alpine Beer Co., Fort Collins: Bronze in Juicy or Hazy Strong Pale Ale for Windows Up.

Verboten Brewing, Loveland: Silver in Old Ale, Strong Ale or Barley Wine for Grow Old With You.

Oskar Blues Brewery, Longmont: Bronze in Scotch Ale for Old Chub.

Stodgy Brewing Co., Fort Collins: Silver in Scottish-Style Ale for Scottish Ale.

New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins: Gold in Smoke Beer for Smoke and Embers.

Westbound & Down Brewing Co., Lafayette: Silver in South German-Style Hefeweizen for Don’t Hassle the Hef.

Bootstrap Brewing, Longmont: Gold in Strong Red Ale for Wreak Havoc.

