Windsor-made Lasso Whiskey rebrands as Larado

WINDSOR — Forced to rebrand its spirits because of pressure from another distiller with a similar name, Windsor-based Lasso Whiskey is changing its name.

“We combined Colorado and Lasso and came up with Larado,” said Hunter Hoshiko, a partner in the 2,000-square-foot distillery that has been producing whiskeys since March and self-distributing them to around 35 liquor stores and 40 restaurants in Northern Colorado and metro Denver.

Interviewed Monday, Hoshiko wouldn’t say who the cease-and-desist letters and threats of legal action had come from, although an internet search revealed one brand of whiskey called Lasso Motel, produced by Dallas-based Dynasty Spirits Inc. Calls to that business for comment were not returned as of BizWest’s afternoon deadline.

Hoshiko is taking it all in stride.

“We’re making some changes, and all of them for the better,” he said. “We’ll overcome it, and we’ll come out stronger from it.”

The distillery’s “Batch 1” run with the Lasso name has been completed, he said, and “Batch 2 will start the Larado dynasty within the next month.”

In a letter emailed Monday to his clients and customers, Hoshiko wrote that, “over the past few months, Lasso Whiskey has grown into a name synonymous with quality, craftsmanship and community spirit. With over a dozen gold medals to our name, Distillery of the Year, and more than $50,000 donated to local charities, we have always been driven by our passion for creating exceptional whiskey and giving back to the communities that have supported us.

“However, like any journey worth taking, ours has come with its own set of challenges. Recently, we were approached with a request to change our name due to similarities with another brand. While this was not an easy decision, it was important for us to take this opportunity to reflect on what truly defines us as a company.

“After careful consideration, we are proud to announce that Lasso Whiskey will now be known as Larado Whiskey. This new name is more than just a change in branding; it represents our deep roots in Colorado and our commitment to continuing the legacy we’ve built here. Larado is a name we’ve created that embodies the rugged spirit of the West and the vibrant culture of Colorado, which has always been at the heart of our story.”

Hoshiko established his company alongside partners Joe Berlin, Dave Goldschmidt, Gabe Keyes and Jordan Lockner.

Hoshiko had picked the name Lasso for its symbolism of the American West and because, according to his company’s website, he wanted his whiskey to be “as smooth as a rope gliding through the hands of a seasoned cowboy.”

Lasso, and now Larado, produces a six-year wheat, eight-year rye, and a Roper Reserve cask-strength rye, which is 58% to 60% alcohol. His Roper Reserve and Rye whiskeys won gold medals at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Hoshiko’s family has been farming in the Greeley-Kersey area for 130 years and is known locally for raising onions, and today also raises corn, wheat and winter wheat on 3,000 acres. He hasn’t been using any of that grain for his whiskey — yet.