Left Hand Oktoberfest to return in September

LONGMONT — Left Hand Brewing Co. will host Left Hand Oktoberfest, an annual tradition since 2012, on Sept. 27-28, at The Garden, the event space at the brewery’s Boston Avenue headquarters.

The event will include activities such as “live music, polka, stein-holding, brat-eating and costume contests,” Left Hand said in a news release.

Left Hand will also roll out its Oktoberfest Märzen Lager offering for the fall season.

