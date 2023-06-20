Downtown block party to be Saturday in Loveland

LOVELAND – The Loveland Downtown District will sponsor its first annual “5th Street Block Party” from 4 until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Presented by Verboten Brewing & Barrel Project, the outdoor festival will feature food trucks, ice cream vendors, beer stations, cocktail tents and an area the public can use to set up lawn chairs to hear music from groups including Black Powder Machine, Southern swamp-pop band Rootbeer Richie & the Revielle, and Northern California soul, funk and psychedelic rock act the Monophonics. Admission is $25; tickets and more information are available online at https://verbotenbrewing.com/.