Boulder Spirits opening Pearl Street shop in late November

BOULDER — Boulder Spirits, a local brand that makes whiskey, gin and vodka, is opening a brick-and-mortar store in late November on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

BOULDER — Boulder Spirits, a local brand that makes whiskey, gin and vodka, is opening a brick-and-mortar store in late November on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.

The shop at 1428 Pearl St. will celebrate its grand opening on Nov. 30.

“We’re really looking forward to having a retail space in downtown Boulder to introduce locals and tourists to our great selection of whiskeys,” Boulder Spirits co-founder Alastair Brogan said in a prepared statement. “We’ll be offering whiskey flights, gifts, and also gin, liqueurs and bitters we make at our distillery,” he added.

Boulder Spirits are distilled in Boulder at Vapor Distillery, 5311 Western Ave.

on Facebook on LinkedIn

SPONSORED CONTENT