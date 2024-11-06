Breckenridge Brewery launches CU Buffs-branded Juice Drop Hazy IPA

Breckenridge Brewery’s taproom in Fort Collins. Source: Breckenridge Brewery

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge Brewery is releasing a limited-edition, University of Colorado Buffaloes-themed version of its Juice Drop Hazy IPA in 19.2-ounce cans.

“We have proudly been the Buffs’ craft beer partner for four years,” Ryan Workman, brand director at Breckenridge Brewery, said in a prepared statement. “The process of creating a co-branded craft beer label with them has been a great experience. The Buffs boast an incredible fanbase, and our collaborative beer, Juice Drop, has now become one of our signature brews. This partnership has allowed us to bring our beer to Buffs fans in an enjoyable and unique way, combining our shared enthusiasm for CU athletics.”

Breckenridge is owned by Tilray Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY). The brewery took over the Fort Collins brewpub space formerly occupied by Atlanta-based Sweetwater Brewing Co. this summer, but soon after announced plans to cease “large-scale production” altogether in Northern Colorado.

Breckenridge, which was sold by international beer conglomerate Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE: BUD) to Tilray last year in a deal valued at about $85 million, was founded by Richard Squire in 1990. The brewery merged with Wynkoop Brewing Co. in 2010 to form Breckenridge-Wynkoop LLC and was then offloaded to AB in 2016.

The company also operates a brewery facility and restaurant in Littleton and a brewpub in Breckenridge.

