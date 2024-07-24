Breckenridge Brewery moving into Sweetwater’s Fort Collins brewhouse, restaurant

FORT COLLINS — Atlanta-based Sweetwater Brewing Co. is being replaced in its Fort Collins brewery and restaurant space by another beer brand that’s very familiar to Colorado drinkers: Breckenridge Brewery.

To celebrate the transition and rebranding, Breckenridge, which, like Sweetwater, is owned by Canadian-born and New York-headquartered cannabis umbrella company Tilray Brands Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY), will host a “First Pour Party” on Aug. 17 at the Fort Collins brewery location at 1020 E. Lincoln Ave. The event will feature live music, vendors, giveaways and food trucks.

Breckenridge, which was sold by international beer conglomerate Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE: BUD) to Tilray last year in a deal valued at about $85 million, was founded by Richard Squire in 1990. The brewery merged with Wynkoop Brewing Co. in 2010 to form Breckenridge-Wynkoop LLC and was then offloaded to AB in 2016.

The company operates an existing brewery facility and restaurant in Littleton and a brewpub in Breckenridge.

Sweetwater opened in late 2021 in the Lincoln Avenue space previously occupied by Red Truck Brewing Co., which Sweetwater acquired in July 2021.

A Sweetwater official told BizWest at the time that the entire 10,000-square-foot taproom was remodeled and the production capacity was expanded to allow the facility to brew up to 80,000 barrels of beer per year.

Tilray decided that it made more sense for a well-known Colorado brewery such as Breckenridge to have a presence in Fort Collins — a long-time craft brewing mecca — than an out-of-state brand such as Sweetwater, a company representative told BizWest.

The Lincoln Avenue location is just a stone’s throw away from the headquarters of Fort Collins stalwarts New Belgium Brewing Co. and Odell Brewing Co.

“Breck Brew will be an awesome addition to an already super-vibrant community of awesome breweries,” the Breckenridge spokesperson said. “Not that Sweetwater is not (an awesome brewery), but Breckenridge Brewery in Colorado is just so much more well known.”

While Breckenridge will take over the brewing capacity at the Fort Collins location, the pub will still offer Sweetwater beers (now brewed in Georgia) on tap. Sweetwater also will remain available in retail stores throughout the region.

The Breckenridge operation will employ about 40 workers, led by head brewer Ryan Joy.

“Born and raised in Colorado, I’ve spent twelve years honing my craft across Northern Colorado’s brewing landscape — from intimate taprooms to large-scale production,” Joy said in a prepared statement. “My teams have earned top honors at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup, including a recent World Beer Cup bronze. I’m passionate about creating beers that blend innovation with tradition and I will bring the same philosophy to our new Breck Brew location in Fort Collins.”