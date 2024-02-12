Liqueur maker, distiller in Lyons settle dispute

LYONS – Attorneys for Spirit Hound Distillers and Richardo’s Liqueur in Lyons have informed a judge in Boulder that they had resolved their dispute.

According to BusinessDen, Richardo’s had sued Spirit Hound last April, alleging that the distiller had revealed the secret formula for Richardo’s decaffeinated coffee liqueur, which was bottled at Spirit Hound, and used it to create its own coffee liqueur. In turn, Spirit Hound had sued Richardo’s six months later, accusing it of breaching their agreement through incompetence.

Terms of the settlement agreement are confidential, but both products remain on sale.