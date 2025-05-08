TurboTenant absorbs landlord financial management software firm Azibo

FORT COLLINS — TurboTenant Inc., which provides software for rental property management, has acquired a technology platform that helps landlords manage finances.

The newly acquired Azibo platform was launched in 2019 and serves tens of thousands of landlords in all 50 states, TurboTenant said in a news release.

“We are excited to welcome the Azibo users to TurboTenant,” TurboTenant CEO Seamus Nally said in the release. “This acquisition will provide them with seamless access to our market-leading platform, unlocking a larger set of features and functionality than before. From filling vacancies to managing the full tenant lifecycle, TurboTenant will meaningfully streamline operations and support their success.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Azibo deal, terms of which were not disclosed, come about six months after TurboTenant acquired rental property accounting software company REI Hub.

on Facebook on LinkedIn