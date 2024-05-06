Fort Collins-based Global Accent Translation Services acquired

FORT COLLINS — Argo Translation Inc., based in Chicago, has acquired Fort Collins-headquartered Global Accent Translation Services, which provides companies with linguistic and communications services.

“This strategic move is set to expand Argo Translation’s market reach and extend its industry coverage, particularly in market research and outdoor goods translation,” Argo said in a news release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Argo Translation. This partnership not only broadens our reach but also enhances our ability to deliver superior service with innovative technologies,” Global Accent founder Geoff Norby, who will join Argo as a senior account executive, said in the release.