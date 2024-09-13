Fort Collins law firm promotes 2 to partner

FORT COLLINS – Coan Payton & Payne LLC has promoted Bob Choate and Julie Trent to partners at the law firm.

Choate works primarily out of the Fort Collins office, but has ties to Greeley and all of Northern Colorado. His practice is focused on real estate development and associated business transactions. Prior to joining Coan Payton & Payne, he spent many years as corporate counsel for local governmental entities in northern Colorado, and has

extensive experience navigating the permitting processes necessary to acquire and protect vested development rights in most jurisdictions on the north Front Range, a news release stated.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Trent practices in all areas of general commercial litigation and employment law, assisting businesses and financial institutions in a wide range of cases. She has experience in matters as diverse as overtime disputes under the Fair Labor Standards Act, trademark disputes under the Lanham Act, bankruptcy adversary proceedings and

Bob Choate

general contract disputes, the news release stated.

Trent represents employers in employee discrimination cases, unemployment compensation and wage claims, and helps draft and revise employment policies and manuals to conform to rapidly changing state and federal laws, the release stated.

Julie Trent

Coan Payton & Payne LLC has offices in Fort Collins, Greeley and Denver.