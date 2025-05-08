E Source acquires energy consultancy

BOULDER — E Source Cos. LLC, a data-science company that serves the utility industry, recently acquired Illume Advising LLC, a research and strategy consultancy specializing in the energy sector.

“At Illume, we’ve always believed in the power of rigorous research, strategic insight, and deep partnership with clients,” Illume founder Anne Dougherty said in a prepared statement. “E Source is the perfect match to help us scale that vision. Their data science, consulting, and solution-driven capabilities beautifully complement our work. We’re excited for what’s ahead, and confident our clients will see immediate value.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

E Source, which was itself acquired by Align Capital Partners in 2019, has absorbed about a dozen other firms since 2020.

Joe Eazor, who has held leadership positions at McKinsey & Co., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc. and Earthlink Inc., was hired in early 2025 as E Source’s CEO, replacing Dave Perotti.

