Chick-fil-A to open new Loveland restaurant next week.

LOVELAND — Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain famous for chicken sandwiches and being closed on Sundays, will open its second Loveland restaurant next week.

The new restaurant at 4345 St. Cloud Drive near Crossroads Boulevard and Interstate 25 will serve its first meals on Sept. 5.

The St. Cloud Drive location is owned by Todd Orlando, who also operates Loveland’s other Chick-fil-A restaurant a few miles away.

“I’m so excited to empower our team members at Chick-fil-A Crossroads Boulevard and I-25 to care, motivate and grow alongside each other, just as we have done at Chick-fil-A Loveland,” Orlando said in a prepared statement. “It’s always been my purpose in life to relentlessly serve others, and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to do that. It is not enough to just do business in the community, but also give back to the community that supports our restaurant.”