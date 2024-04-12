Chick-fil-A plans location in Firestone

FIRESTONE — Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain famous for chicken sandwiches and being closed on Sundays, has submitted plans for a double drive-through restaurant in the Firestone City Centre North project.

Paula Mehle, the southwest Weld County town’s economic-development director, posted on her LinkedIn page that the chain is “one of the most requested retailers” by Firestone’s residents and business people.

The plan calls for a 5,913-square-foot restaurant that probably would break ground March 2025 and be open by September 2025, employing 25 to 35 people.

Chick-fil-A, which traces its roots to 1946 in Hapeville, Georgia, has more than 3,000 restaurants in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. Locations in the region include Brighton, Boulder, Broomfield, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont, Loveland, Superior, Timnath and Westminster.

The Firestone location will be on the north side of Firestone Boulevard and west of Arbor Street in the project being developed by The Staenberg Group. Grading is underway for approximately 11 retail pad sites there.

The franchisee will be announced just before opening. Franchisees, who are selected and trained by Chick-fil-A, just pay the $10,000 franchise fee, while the company buys and retains ownership of the real estate, equipment and inventory — and, in return, takes a larger share of sales and profit than most similar fast-food chain eateries.