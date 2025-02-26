 February 26, 2025

Investment group abruptly closes On the Border restaurants

By

LOVELAND — Headlines from throughout the country have noted that On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina restaurants closed abruptly this week with no notice to employees. The news is similar in Northern Colorado, where the Loveland location is now listed as permanently closed.

Calls to the Promenade Shops at Centerra, the restaurant’s ownership and other On the Border locations in Colorado were not returned.  The Colorado Springs location remained open on Wednesday.

Plenty of people on Facebook, including employees who say they were informed of the closures just an hour before their shifts, have complained across the country about their restaurants closing from the East Coast to Arizona.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Dallas-based On the Border restaurants were acquired in 2014 by Argonne Capital Group, a private investment firm based in Atlanta. Calls to Argonne’s main office were not returned. The company also has not put out any official statement on the closures.

Founded in 2003, Argonne Capital Group is a private investment firm that lists among its portfolio  IHOP, Planet Fitness, Applebee’s Grill & Bar and Wingstop, to name a few.

Headlines from throughout the country have noted that On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina restaurants closed abruptly this week with no notice to employees. The news is similar in Northern Colorado, where the Loveland location is now listed as permanently closed.

Related Posts

Sharon Dunn is an award-winning journalist covering business, banking, real estate, energy, local government and crime in Northern Colorado since 1994. She began her journalism career in Alaska after graduating Metropolitan State College in Denver in 1992. She found her way back to Colorado, where she worked at the Greeley Tribune for 25 years. She has a master's degree in communications management from the University of Denver. She is married and has one grown daughter — and a beloved English pointer at her side while she writes. When not writing, you may find her enjoying embroidery and crochet projects, watching football, or kayaking and birdwatching on a high-mountain lake.
Categories: Loveland Restaurants Today's News Centerra On the Border
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts