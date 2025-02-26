Investment group abruptly closes On the Border restaurants

LOVELAND — Headlines from throughout the country have noted that On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina restaurants closed abruptly this week with no notice to employees. The news is similar in Northern Colorado, where the Loveland location is now listed as permanently closed.

Calls to the Promenade Shops at Centerra, the restaurant’s ownership and other On the Border locations in Colorado were not returned. The Colorado Springs location remained open on Wednesday.

Plenty of people on Facebook, including employees who say they were informed of the closures just an hour before their shifts, have complained across the country about their restaurants closing from the East Coast to Arizona.

Dallas-based On the Border restaurants were acquired in 2014 by Argonne Capital Group, a private investment firm based in Atlanta. Calls to Argonne’s main office were not returned. The company also has not put out any official statement on the closures.

Founded in 2003, Argonne Capital Group is a private investment firm that lists among its portfolio IHOP, Planet Fitness, Applebee’s Grill & Bar and Wingstop, to name a few.

