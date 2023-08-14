Gumbo restaurant thinks Betta of closing

Just a week after owner Clay Caldwell closed his Betta Gumbo restaurant in the Foundry at 277 N. Lincoln Ave. in downtown Loveland, he has reopened it after getting what he said were hundreds of requests.

The restaurant had moved from Fourth Street and Cleveland Avenue to its current location in 2019, but according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Caldwell had announced in July that he would scrub the Cajun concept and open a pop-up steakhouse in its place. He has now decided to take his steakhouse idea somewhere else.