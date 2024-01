Convenience store opens in downtown Loveland

The logo on the front of Jack Jack’s 4th Street Market features a likeness of the owners’ dog. Courtesy Jack Jack’s.

LOVELAND – Jack Jack’s 4th Street Market, a bodega-style convenience store, held a soft opening Jan. 10 at 114 E. Fourth St. in downtown Loveland, and will hold a grand opening during the city’s Sweetheart Festival in February, its owners say.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, owners Melody Bettenhausen, Ashley Smith and James and Jean Baranowski named the store for Jack, the Baranowskis’ dog.