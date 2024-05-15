Banking & Finance  May 15, 2024

Check-fraud software firm Parascript hires CEO from McKinsey

By

LONGMONT — Parascript LLC, a Longmont-based check-fraud and document-automation software company, has hired Emiliano Giacchetti as CEO.

Giacchetti, who previously worked at Global management consultancy McKinsey & Co, has “cross-industry experience in strategic and operational turnarounds,” Parascript said in a news release.

“I am thrilled by the opportunity of joining a company with such a rich history, strong culture, deep technological edge, and I look forward to joining our incredible team to accelerate our innovation, relentlessly improve the value we generate for our customers and shareholders, and to take the company into the next decade of growth and evolution,” Giacchetti said in the release.

