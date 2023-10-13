PickNik Robotics raises $2M pre-seed round

Stellar Ventures and Cypress Growth Capital commit to fueling the future of robotics software. Courtesy PickNik.

BOULDER — PickNik Robotics Inc., a Boulder-based developer of a robotic-arm technology platform, recently completed a $2 million pre-seed investment campaign led by Stellar Ventures and Cypress Growth Capital.

The company’s MoveIt Studio is a robotic manipulator interface software that enables human operators to do more complex tasks. The platform can operate in a broad range of unstructured and high-latency environments such as urban areas, inside buildings, microgravity, and subsea. Applications range from bomb disposal to the sorting of objects in space.

“This investment marks a pivotal moment in our journey from a bootstrapped company that could only innovate incrementally. We’re now committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with robot arms faster,” PickNik CEO Dave Coleman said in a news release. “With Stellar Ventures and Cypress Growth Capital by our side, we have the resources and support to fully commercialize our powerful platform that enables developers everywhere to build advanced robot arm applications with less risk.”