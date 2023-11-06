Rubicon Technology Partners closes $1.7B venture fund

BOULDER — Rubicon Technology Management LLC, a Boulder-headquartered venture capital outfit that operates as Rubicon Technology Partners, has closed its roughly $1.7 billion Rubicon Technology Partners IV fund.

The most recent fund, which included participation from existing and new investors, is more than a third larger that the Rubicon Technology Partners III fund, which closed in 2020.

“Rubicon typically makes control equity investments of $50 million to $350 million into businesses with $15 million to $75 million of annual recurring revenue, a leadership position in their markets, and opportunities to increase operational efficiency and accelerate growth,” the company said in a news release.

With the Rubicon Technology Partners IV fund, Rubicon will “continue to pursue its dedicated investment strategy of partnering with founders and management teams to build market-leading enterprise software companies by leveraging its best-in-class value creation framework,” the company said. “Rubicon helps software businesses accelerate growth with a unique set of proprietary processes focused on increasing market share, executing M&A strategies, and implementing operational best practices that support increased scale and efficiency.”

To date, the Rubicon Technology Partners IV fund has made two investments: one involving senior-living software firms and another in the software-as-a-service space.