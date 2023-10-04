Insurance tech startup Allium Data raises $750K seed round

BOULDER — Allium Data Inc., a 2022-founded startup that sources and digitizes insurance policy and premium data, has raised a seed round of $750,000 led by insurance-technology venture capital firm Markd.

“This pre-seed round will fuel Allium’s growth and go-to-market strategy for all platform products,” the company said in a news release. “The recent advancements in generative artificial intelligence have created a unique moment in time for early adopters to take advantage.”