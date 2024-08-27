HR tech platform Tilt raises $15M Series B round

Jennifer Henderson, CEO of Career Allies Inc., shows off her first place award from the 2019 BizWest IQ innovation pitch slam competition held in conjunction with Bravo! Entrepreneur. BizWest/Chad Collins.

FORT COLLINS — Tilt, a human-resources technology platform that helps companies and employees navigate the leave process, has raised $15 million in new investment capital through a Series B round led by Bramalea Partners.

The fundraising round, which came after a $10 million Series A last year, also included participation from HearstLab, Firework Ventures, Origin Ventures and Techstars.

“Securing this Series B funding is a significant milestone for Tilt,” Tilt CEO Jen Henderson said in a prepared statement. “With the support of Bramalea Partners, Hearst Ventures and the rest of our investors, we are well-positioned to expand our ecosystem and influence through new strategic partnerships and integrations, as well as additional capabilities to aid HR users in supporting their employees while lessening their burden.”

Tilt, a trade name used by Career Allies Inc., was the 2019 winner of BizWest’s Northern Colorado IQ Awards Innovation Challenge, which celebrates the “innovation quotient” of local companies bringing exciting new products and services to market.