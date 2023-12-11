Flatirons Bank promotes Kent Jones to president

BOULDER — Flatirons Bank has promoted Kent Jones to president, with Jones also continuing to serve as chief operating officer.

Jones will work with the board, CEO and the senior leadership team “to establish long-range goals, strategies, plans, and policies that support accomplishing the bank’s strategic plan,” according to social-media postings by Flatirons Bank

“Through Kent’s almost 20-year service to the bank, he has become an invaluable asset to our organization, and we are thrilled to have him step into the president role, along with continuing his essential role as COO,” said Kyle Heckman, chairman and CEO.

Flatirons Bank operates locations in Boulder and Longmont.