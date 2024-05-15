Hensel Phelps to move HQ to NoCo interchange

LOVELAND and GREELEY — Longtime Greeley contractor Hensel Phelps Construction Co. will move its headquarters, likely to Centerra South in Loveland.

Hensel Phelps is a multi-billion-dollar national general contracting company. It said Wednesday that it will build a new office near Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34 and is considering Centerra South, the billion dollar planned community south of the existing Centerra mixed-use development. McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. is the developer of Centerra and Centerra South.

Mandy Peters, a communications officer with Hensel Phelps, told BizWest that multiple locations are in consideration near the I-25/U.S. 34 interchange and that the property transaction has yet to be concluded.

SPONSORED CONTENT How dispatchable resources enable the clean energy transition Platte River must prepare for the retirement of 431 megawatts (MW) of dispatchable, coal-fired generation by the end of the decade and address more frequent extreme weather events that can bring dark calms (periods when there is no sun or wind).

Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in real estate development, construction and facility services in markets ranging from aviation, transportation, government, mission-critical, water/wastewater, commercial and health care. Its headquarters is at 420 Sixth Ave. in Greeley.

The company is one of the largest employee-owned companies in the country, with 4,700 employees, and is continually ranked as a top-performing general contractor in the U.S. It has 12 regional offices, including its Rocky Mountain Region office in Thornton, its Services Business Unit in Westminster, and its Water Business Unit in Fort Collins.

The company has more than 600 employees in Northern Colorado and expects to increase that number by 500 with the expansion.

While not identified by name, the Colorado Economic Development Commission noted in November 2023 that it was working with a Greeley construction company on an expansion. Hensel Phelps was the only company that fit the description. The state said that the company planned a 107,000-square-foot facility and would pay an average annual wage of $80,051. The expansion would qualify the company for $4.9 million in tax credits over eight years, the report then said.

Hensel Phelps had been looking at a potential location in Broomfield in Baseline, which also is a McWhinney development.

“For more than 87 years, we have had an imprint on skylines and cities across America, but Northern Colorado is home and where it all began,” Mike Choutka, chairman and CEO of Hensel Phelps, said in a written statement. “We are extremely excited to honor our employees with a new state-of-the-art facility and proud to keep our foundation rooted in Northern Colorado as we prepare to continue serving our clients across the country for another century. Our commitment to serving our local partners, employees and the community will grow even stronger as an anchor in Northern Colorado.”