Loveland may revive downtown-boosting district

Loveland City Hall

LOVELAND – The Loveland City Council will consider a proposal Tuesday night to revive the 24-year-old Historic Loveland Business Improvement District. To do it, the council would have to approve a November ballot issue that would grant taxing authority to the new district.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the district would encompass the “core” blocks of downtown, from South Second Street on the south to Tenth Street on the north, plus the municipal building, library and Chilson Recreation Center.

Voters rejected a property-tax increase within the district to fund the original district after it was formed in 1999. The district faded but was never officially dissolved, and meanwhile other entities were formed to work on downtown revitalization, including the Loveland Urban Renewal Authority in 2002 and the Downtown Development Authority in 2015, both funded by tax-increment sharing agreements with downtown property owners and merchants.