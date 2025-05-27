Loveland to eye code changes for water conservation

LOVELAND — To comply with state legislation that requires some developers to adopt the use of landscaping that uses less water by Jan. 1, the Loveland City Council on Tuesday will study an update to the city’s Unified Development Code.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the city staff is looking at Broomfield as one of the examples of municipalities that have successfully implemented such water-conservation measures. Broomfield limits turf in new and redeveloped commercial, industrial and institutional landscapes as well as those governed by homeowners’ associations.

