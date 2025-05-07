Health Care & Insurance  May 7, 2025

2 elected to Estes hospital board as UCHealth affiliation nears

Estes Park Health
By

Voters on Tuesday elected two new members to four-year terms on the Park Hospital District board, which operates Estes Park Health. The hospital is considering affiliation with UCHealth, and two meetings have been scheduled to provide information on the partnership.

Related Posts

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Estes Park Health Care & Insurance Sunday Weekly Today's News Estes Park Health Janet Zeschin Park Hospital District Park Hospital District Board Thomas Leigh UCHealth Vern Carda
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...