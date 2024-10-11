Crocs to release clogs for dogs, costumes for humans

Pet Crocs & Classic Lined Clogs

BROOMFIELD — As part of its annual Croctober marketing push, Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) will release Pet Crocs, and clogs-for-dogs collaboration with Bark Inc. (NYSE: BARK), and a human-sized clogs-shaped Halloween costume.

“We take pride in connecting with our fans and celebrating their boundless creativity, which makes our brand truly unique,” Crocs brand president Anne Mehlman said in a prepared statement. “This Croctober embodies the innovative spirit of Crocs and honors our diverse fan base by demonstrating how our collective imagination can turn the ordinary into something extraordinary.”

Both items will be available for a limited time online and in select retail stores starting Oct. 23.

