PNC Bank Launches $120,000 Scholarship Program

Area college students are invited to apply for a $10,000 scholarship from PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC). The bank will award scholarships to 12 students in two rounds.

This is an enhancement of PNC’s existing, decade-long scholarship program award that awards $2,000 scholarships to 12 students each year. By bumping up scholarships to $10,000, bank officials hope to provide students with additional resources to help make their dreams of higher education a reality, according to a news release.

The program offers scholarships in two application periods: from June 1, 2024, to Nov. 30, 2024, and Dec. 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. Students who apply for the first registration cycle but don’t win a scholarship will remain in the running for the next application cycle ending May 31, 2025.

“We’ve seen first-hand how accessing higher education can be life-changing for students,” PNC head of personal lending Harjas Sidhu said in the release. “Expanding our scholarship program further underscores our commitment to helping our nation’s future leaders access the necessary resources they need to reach their higher education goals.”

To be eligible, students must be residents of the United States and be at least 18 years old, and must be enrolled in a community college or university at least part time. All area colleges are on the list including, the University of Colorado, University of Northern Colorado, Aims Community College, Front Range Community College, and Colorado State University.Students can access the scholarship rules, check school eligibility and enter here.