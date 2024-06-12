Justin’s launches pollinator-friendly badge on products

Justin’s debuted a new pollinator-friendly badge. Courtesy Justin’s.

BOULDER — Justin’s LLC, the Boulder-based maker of nut butters, nut butter snacks and organic peanut butter cups, has launched a new pollinator-friendly badge that will be showcased across all its products’ packaging.

The announcement is timed with National Pollinator Month in June and signifies that many Justin’s products wouldn’t be possible without the help of pollinators, according to a news release. Consumers will begin seeing the pollinator-friendly badge on packaging this month.

Justin’s also celebrated National Pollinator Month by donating $25,000 to Project Apis m. (Apis mellifera is the scientific name for the honey bee) to help fund research to improve bee health and vitality. This donation is part of $85,000 that Justin’s is donating in 2024 to support pollinator conservation efforts toward People & Pollinators Action Network, Growing Gardens and Xerces Society.

“We hope that by continuing to create awareness about the important role of pollinators in our food system, we can collectively help protect our buzzy little buddies,” Justin’s vice president of marketing Penny Andino said in the release. “Pollinators are an essential part of the ingredients we use in our products and our food system overall.”

