WishGarden Herbs hires first marketing exec

LOUISVILLE — WishGarden Herbs Inc., a dietary supplement manufacturer, has hired Tracy Van Hoven as its first chief marketing officer.

She previously held leadership positions at supplement companies Emerson Ecologics LLC and MegaFood LLC.

“Van Hoven will focus on accelerating growth and optimizing marketing efforts aimed at capturing the abundant opportunity currently in the herbalism market,” WishGarden said in a news release.

In addition to Van Hoven, the company recently hired Erin Stokes as medical director and Victor Zesiger as quality manager.