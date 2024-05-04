J.E. Dunn donates $100,000 to Colorado Youth Outdoors

FORT COLLINS — Colorado Youth Outdoors has received a $100,000 gift from J.E. Dunn Construction Co.

The gift coincides with J.E. Dunn’s centennial and is one of 10 nonprofits to receive such donations nationwide through the company’s “Building a Legacy: A Century of Generosity” campaign.

Colorado Youth Outdoors, a nonprofit dedicated to building relationships through outdoor recreation, received the grant on April 23 during a National Volunteer Week surprise ceremony.

J.E. Dunn’s Building a Legacy program will allow Colorado Youth Outdoors to improve four docks, allowing wheelchair accessibility and fishing from a seated position. The project will enable the organization to offer programming to those with any level of ability and will include path access from their large pavilion to the fishing areas.

In addition, CYO will expand upon a project that J.E. Dunn completed in 2020 to lead people over an ADA-accessible bridge to the archery range, where those who are in a wheelchair or have limited mobility will be able to participate in archery activities.

“This gift is a capstone of the many gifts that we’ve received from the JE Dunn family,” Bob Hewson, president and CEO of Colorado Youth Outdoors, said in a written statement. “It’s a signature to how invested that company, the JE Dunn family, is in our community. Through financial support, through labor support, really through missional support, our two organizations can come together yet again to celebrate something so special. We’re very thankful, extremely humbled, and we love our relationship with JE Dunn.”

JE Dunn employees nominated and voted on a variety of organizations to settle on the final 10 recipients.

“It’s our goal to celebrate the Centennial and the incredible impact JE Dunn has had on the communities where we live and work,” J.E. Dunn community impact director Nancy Phelps said. “It’s an incredible honor to recognize these amazing organizations and help them further their mission.”