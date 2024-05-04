Neighbor to Neighbor to host housing breakfast

The Group Real Estate CEO Brandon Wells presents at Neighbor to Neighbor’s Meet ’n Eat Breakfast event, May 2023. Courtesy Kelly Boros, Neighbor to Neighbor.

LOVELAND — Neighbor to Neighbor’s Loveland Advisory Board will host its third annual Meet ’n Eat breakfast event at the Life Center Building at 1511 E. 11th St. in Loveland, at 8 a.m., May 8.

The breakfast is free and open to all interested individuals. It will focus on how N2N is addressing the critical housing needs faced by Loveland residents, as well as predictions for housing-market trends that will impact owners and renters in the coming year.

Housing-focused professionals, civic leaders, community volunteers and interested residents will gather for the housing-centered discussion. N2N executive director Kelly Evans will share insight into how the agency is working to bridge the gap between limited funding and steadily increasing needs.

The Group Real Estate president and CEO Brandon Wells will present a localized housing supply and sales analysis, and will offer his market predictions for the coming season.

Opportunities for audience questions, as well as time for networking, will be provided before the event’s 9:30 a.m. conclusion.Interested attendees may RSVP at www.n2n.org/lab2024.