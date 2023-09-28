McWhinney withdraws Millennium GDP amendment in Loveland

Loveland City Hall

LOVELAND – Attorneys for McWhinney Real Estate Services have notified Loveland’s Development Services Department that the company is withdrawing its request for a major amendment to the Millennium General Development Plan that triggered concerns and questions over high-density housing and traffic from residents and City Council members last week at a public hearing.

The PUD, which covers the Centerra and Van de Water communities, already had undergone multiple amendments since it was first submitted in 2006. Earlier this month, facing a similar firestorm of public opposition, McWhinney withdrew an application for annexation and high-density zoning of a 52-acre parcel on the shores of Boyd Lake that it called Centerra West.

The latest amendment would have raised the number of residential units allowed in Centerra by 50%, from 8,105 to 12,228.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, part of the attorneys’ letter stated that “McWhinney understands that the Millennium General Development Plan plays an important role in the lives of Loveland’s citizens and that any amendments need to be carefully crafted to protect Loveland’s unique character and high quality of life.”