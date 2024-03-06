RedCAT Systems names Jason Phillips as CEO

BOULDER — RedCAT Systems LLC, a Boulder-based company that provides tools for managing employee compensation, has appointed Jason Phillips as its CEO.

Phillips has experience in profit-and-loss management, sales and marketing, business development and human capital management and will work to optimize RedCAT’s sales channels and business development strategies, the company said in a press release.

“RedCAT is a strong company with excellent growth potential and a workforce truly committed to its purpose and mission,” Phillips said in a written statement. “There is not a single company that does not struggle with complex topics like client experience, pay for performance, and compensation planning insights. Over the last few years, RedCAT has created meaningful solutions to these and more. I’m excited to be part of the team that builds on that and grows RedCAT further for all our stakeholders.”

RedCAT provides tools for large enterprise companies, including a system for connecting performance and rewards.