Culinary Software Services names director of operations

BOULDER — Culinary Software Services Inc., a Boulder-based company that provides software solutions for the foodservice and hospitality industries, has promoted Holly Baumkratz to director of operations.

Baumkratz joined Culinary Software Services in 2017 and has worked as a project manager across multiple departments.

“We are excited to promote Holly to Director of Operations,” Brian Bennett, president of Culinary Software Services, said in a written statement. “Her extensive experience and proven leadership make her the ideal choice to drive operational growth and elevate our service offerings.”

Culinary Software Services’ products include ChefTec and CorTec, software solutions for recipe and menu costing, inventory control, purchasing and ordering, requisitions and transfers, and nutritional analysis.

