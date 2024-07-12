Good Dogs Labs co-founder joins Strata Identity as field chief technology officer

BOULDER — Security software maker Strata Identity Inc. recently hired Aldo Pietropaolo as its field chief technology officer.

“As field chief technology officer, Aldo will serve as the technical liaison, working closely with customers to understand their unique multi-cloud and hybrid cloud identity management requirements and challenges,” Strata said in a news release. “He will provide expert guidance on implementing Strata’s Maverics platform to help organizations achieve their business goals, enhance security, and ensure regulatory compliance.”

Pietropaolo was a co-founder of software consulting firm Good Dogs Labs, which was acquired in 2017 by Lighthouse Computer Services Inc.

“I’ve worked with Aldo several times over the past 25 years. He is one of the sharpest minds in identity management and has the unique ability to understand customer needs as well, and sometimes better than they do,” Strata CEO Eric Olden said in the release. “As field CTO, he will play a central role in helping customers design, architect, and implement customized solutions using Strata’s Maverics (identity-orchestration platform) for application and identity modernization, as well as identity continuity.”Field chief technology officer is an increasingly popular role within tech companies. These executives are typically responsible for bridging “the gap between technology and business strategy while also engaging directly with customers and partners,” according to leadership training provider CTO Academy.