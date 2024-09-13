Louisville software company Alchemer hires new leader

Martin Mrugal

LOUISVILLE — Alchemer LLC, a provider of customer experience and voice-of-the-customer software, has hired Martin Mrugal as its new CEO, replacing David Roberts.

Mrugal was most recently chief operating officer at Virginia-based software company Ellucian Co. LP.

“My focus has always centered on the customer and exceeding customer expectations; what excites me most about Alchemer is the mission of leveraging customer feedback across channels and interactions to make a real difference in business outcomes,” Mrugal said in a prepared statement. “This role combines my experience in enterprise software and my passion for customer success.”

Alchemer was founded in 2006 as SurveyGizmo. Its software helps businesses collect, analyze and leverage customer and employee feedback to drive engagement, retention and user experiences.

“With deep expertise in both SaaS software and customer experience, Martin is the ideal leader to accelerate Alchemer’s strategy and mission of empowering customers to create meaningful business outcomes through CX and feedback programs,” Alchemer chairman John Park said in a statement. “We have a fantastic team at Alchemer with great technology and are looking forward to continued success under Martin’s direction.”