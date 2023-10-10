JumpCloud hires chief product officer

Khanh Tran

LOUISVILLE — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, has hired Khanh Tran as its chief product officer.

Tran, who JumpCloud said will “head the company’s product and user experience groups as he leads JumpCloud’s expansion around product management and global execution of product initiatives to better serve JumpCloud customers,” was most recently a vice president at cybersecurity software firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

“Khanh’s vast experience will ensure we have the operational excellence to match our team’s effort in operationalizing a diverse set of teams and technologies on our growing platform,” JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava said in a news release. “As CPO, Khanh will enable our teams to move faster, with greater clarity and precision on executing on our vision our customers anticipate and are helping us prioritize.”