CEO Roundtable: Communities’ growth pinching resources, infrastructure

FORT COLLINS — If there was ever one thing plaguing communities in Northern Colorado, hands down, it would be growth.

As the population shifts north from Denver, growth is pinching community resources and infrastructure. While community leaders work to ensure adequate personnel and services to accommodate their growing boundaries, they also worry about housing affordability to sustain their growth.

A group of 14 city and town administrators and utility officials assembled for BizWest’s government and utilities CEO Roundtable on Thursday at the Better Business Bureau of Northern Colorado. BizWest conducts roundtables each month, tapping the minds and ideas of leaders in a variety of industries.

Asked to name the top issue on their minds as leaders, all on Thursday said housing affordability, growth and infrastructure, especially water, occupied their thoughts.

Michael Sapp, manager of state government affairs for Xcel Energy, said leading change to sustainable clean energy was top of mind for him as he works with governments.

“Since 2019, a huge focus is how do we do that in a way that doesn’t price people out,” Sapp said. “On the electric side, when you look at utilities out West, the greatest threat facing our sector is wildfires, so how do we proactively prepare our assets against massive wildfires? We started that with our public safety shut-offs last spring.”

During peak energy demand times during the summer, Xcel created rolling blackouts to ensure that wires didn’t spark fires. The 2021 Marshall Fire in Boulder County was blamed on electricity lines sparking.

Susan Aldridge, government affairs manager for United Power, agreed.

“Growth and managing growth and providing reliable, affordable distribution to our members,” she said of her hot topics. “Michael touched on it, the wildfire piece is very much” top of mind. “We’re going to look toward hyperlocalization of energy and make sure we continue to provide the resources” necessary to customers.

When it comes to population growth, many small towns are having to work hard to match the resources to be able to grow as the market is demanding.

A lot of small towns are experiencing so much growth that they have had to reorganize their staffs. Just a few years ago, many of these leaders came into town governments where employees were multi-purposed and spread too thin.

Matt LeCerf, town manager of Johnstown, slowly grew his staff of 38 to 120 over the last few years.

“Our town clerk was clerk, finance director and the HR director,” LaCerf said. “What happens when you are in that position, you manage to do everything just enough to get by. The level of service was pretty low. Since I’ve been there, we’re now at 120 full-time employees, with separate HR, separate finance, communications, separate town clerk, and things are starting to work better. We’re more responsible to the citizens.”

Likewise, Raymond Lee, Greeley city manager, said he worked to change the culture of his city government, which now operates with a lot of chiefs, and a city council that work together well.

“We brought on a chief people officer to focus on organizational change and culture, and how we want to build culture in this new environment,” Lee said.

“The customer experience we’re trying to create for our customer and business has been a challenge for us, and we’ve put multiple millions of dollars into the customer experience.”

Employee attraction and retention are always an issue in growing areas, as employees move to greener pastures. Many cities have attracted new employees from other municipalities with different pay structures.

“One way we’re retaining employees, we have a program called Brighton Leadership Academy, which enables the employees to showcase how they can be more efficient and better within the city of Brighton.” said Greg Mills, mayor of Brighton. “So far, they’ve brought enough solutions and efficiencies to save about just over a million dollars.”

In Berthoud, the town went to a four-day work week, said Mayor William Karspeck.

“We’re closed on Fridays, and our staff really loves having Fridays off,” he said. “It’s worked out really well for us.”

Like other smaller communities, Timnath has contracted out much of its town services, such as engineering or finance. But the town council has recently opted to change that.

“We have to develop policies, programs and practices from scratch,” said Earl Smith, a senior civil engineer for the town. “As far as recruiting staffing, we’re doing fine, not necessarily taking from other communities, but we’ve been successful in recruiting experienced staff that’s looking for a new challenge.”

Housing affordability remains one of the top concerns among governmental leaders, some of whom are dealing with elected officials who don’t want to see their town grow.

Smaller towns, such as Firestone, Berthoud or Wellington, are worried about finding enough water and water storage to accommodate the growth. Others struggle to keep up when their systems are now undersized.

“One of the biggest issues is the cost of living and our water; we have one water provider, and we do not have redundant water sources,” said Patti Garcia, town administrator for Wellington. “Our cost for water has escalated 640% in the last year, and that’s what gets passed on to our residents. We’re hoping to change that.”

Greeley is perhaps the only one of the municipalities that is flush with water, having planned well ahead of time for the growth down the road. Lee said the city has enough water at present to service a population of 400,000 people, which it is expected to reach at full buildout someday.

Jeff Stahla, public information officer for the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District said even his organization is struggling with growth, especially with expansion of dairies. The good news is that Northern Water is building Chimney Hollow Reservoir to hold more water, which will accommodate growth and help junior water rights holders get their water instead of watching it go down the drain because there’s not enough storage capacity.

“If the day comes that water rights come for sale that could be transferred out of Northern Colorado, that has the effect of limiting our future choices,” Stahla said. “It’s something we’re very cognizant of as we work on water supplies and really try to harness the water we have available and retain it for our needs.”

That is important to towns such as Windsor..

“The challenge on the utilities side is water storage. That’s a big deal if you’re part of Northern Water and the C-BT,” said Windsor town manager Shane Hale, referring to the Colorado-Big Thompson water-diversion project.

One key piece of the water discussion is personal responsibility. Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt said at some point, homeowners may have to start changing their habits.

“The water conversation we never talk about is that people have to change the way they live,” Arndt said. “We live in a very privileged world. These sorts of things will push the water conversation in how we change the way we live.”

Water costs are driving up the cost of housing, which is having the effect of limiting homeownership in favor of multifamily housing.

In Firestone, Mayor Don Conyac Jr. said, developers have been using metropolitan districts to fund infrastructure of housing developments. On one hand, the cost to the homeowner is reduced when metro districts come in financing subdivision infrastructure costs through taxes on the homeowners over a 30-to-40-year period. But those taxes end up being perpetual, costing the homeowner much more down the road, he said.

“There’s no constraints for developers to refund that and they end up having a perpetual tax,” Conyac said. “It’s a cash cow, and the town of Firestone has a new metro district model that says, if a metro district stays developer-driven, they cannot refinance the loan unless it’s to drop the interest rates. It must sunset. … Developers do what they do and take that risk. Metro district eliminates the risk for developers and puts it on the homeowners. We need to really think about it.”

