Windsor Severance Food Pantry moving to new location

WINDSOR — The Windsor-Severance Food Pantry will close this week and re-open in a new location Oct. 1.

The pantry has seen a 50% increase in food needs in the past two years, and the move to 1051 Walnut St. next to the Althoff Wellness Clinic, which is closer to Windsor Housing Authority’s affordable-housing complexes, adds additional processing and storage space, and allows for more parking, according to a news release.

The pantry will be open 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Doors are on the east side of the building.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The Windsor-Severance Food Pantry, founded in 2014 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, supports more than 90 households a month with food and fresh meat and more than 120 a month through the Mobile Food Pantry.

Its mission is to provide residents of the Weld County RE-4 School District with food, toiletries and other daily necessities.