Social Venture Partners to celebrate nonprofits at Tuesday event

Longmont Museum and Cultural Center. Source: City of Longmont

LONGMONT — Social Venture Partners Boulder County will hold its second annual “Celebrating Nonprofits” event on Tuesday to highlight the work of Boulder County’s nonprofit sector and its leaders.

The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road in Longmont. Included will be remarks from Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a presentation from featured nonprofit El Comité de Longmont, and a panel discussion with community leaders discussing critical issues facing Boulder County. Panelists will include Boulder Mayor Aaron Brocket, Latino Chamber of Commerce president Carla Colin, Women’s Wilderness executive director Kriste Peoples and Longmont Community Foundation CEO Eric Hozempa.

Social Venture Partners has worked for 25 years to strengthen nonprofits by connecting them to community members who share its vision for a thriving Boulder County.

“By coming together as a community and partnering together as organizations, we can provide the support necessary to care for our community,” SVP CEO Joshua Silberstein said in a prepared statement. “Our network of nonprofits, philanthropists, government organizations and community foundations will lead to working skillfully with the endemic challenges in our community.”

Through SVP’s Catapult program, nonprofits receive in-depth support including cash grants, consulting, training and resources. These engagements last up to three years and can support several focus areas within an organization at once.

“Being a Catapult participant has been a gift,” said Lisa Moreno, executive director of El Comité de Longmont. “SVP has helped us improve our organizational infrastructure. As a result, the board will soon be voting on our new strategic plan, which was expertly facilitated by an SVP consultant. The combination of the training and financial support that El Comité has received has catapulted the organization to a new level.”

Since its founding in 2000, SVP has supported more than 200 nonprofits, distributing $1.7 million in grants and more than $7 million in pro bono consulting, coaching and skilled volunteering.

