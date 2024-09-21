Social Venture Partners names two new board members

BOULDER — Social Venture Partners Boulder County has named Ariana Agombar and Belinda Hearn to its board of directors.

Agombar serves as associate vice president of development at Watson Institute, a nonprofit headquartered in Boulder that equips impact-driven entrepreneurs from historically under-resourced backgrounds with training, resources and networks.

Hearn works in the Office of Racial Equity for Boulder County, where she co-creates and implements programs to address racial disparities in leadership opportunities for Boulder County employees.

“It is exciting for us to welcome this next group of Board members. Both Ariana and Belinda have excellent experience serving community organizations and working to build strength and resilience in our community for those who are in most need of support,” Joshua Silberstein, CEO, SVP Boulder County, said in a written statement. “We are excited to learn and work beside them as Social Venture Partners continues our work to strengthen our Boulder County community.”