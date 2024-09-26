Poudre School District Foundation names 2024-25 board

FORT COLLINS — The Poudre School District Foundation recently named its 2024/25 executive board as well as new board chair, Tracy Katz.

Poudre School District Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that raises money for the school district. The group is made up of parents, business leaders and residents.

Katz, with First Western Trust, has served on the board since 2019. “This outstanding group of PSD caregivers, former-PSD parents and community members have all taken on the responsibility to advance community, business, and philanthropic partnerships to ensure outcomes that support and celebrate lifelong learning opportunities and quality teachers,” Katz said in a news release.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The remaining board members are:

Vice president, Rebekah Harvey, a real estate agent with Resident Realty, and a board member since 2021.

Treasurer, Angela Frierson, human resources partner with Colorado State University. She has been a board member since 2023.

Secretary, Jacquelyn Eisenberg-Nelson, executive director of the Young Heroes Foundation, and a board member since 2022.

Carley McAbee, co-founder of Be Kind FoCo and a board member since 2022.

Kathleen Jablonski, an oncology clinical nurse specialist with UCHealth – Northern Colorado, and a board member since 2023.

Katie Brayden, director of donor relations and stewardship at Colorado State University, and a board member since 2024.

and Kathy Phifer, retired executive director at Colorado State University, and a board member since 2020.

To learn more about the PSD Foundation and volunteer opportunities, go to www.psdfoundation.org or contact Summer Shaffer at [email protected].