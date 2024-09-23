Forwood named a VP at Fort Collins Rescue Mission

Seth Forewood

FORT COLLINS — Senior director Seth Forwood has been promoted to vice president for programs at Fort Collins Rescue Mission and Harvest Farm.

Associated with the mission since 2005, Forwood began as an intern at Harvest Farm while working toward his bachelor of arts degree in philosophy at Colorado State University.

“As a resident of Northern Colorado for over 33 years, my life and the lives of those on the margins of our community have always intersected,” Forwood said in a prepared statement. “Even as a child, I have memories of volunteering at Open Door Rescue Mission or having friends of my family being in the program at Harvest Farm. Now that it is my vocation going on 18 years, I am all the more convinced that these issues require participation and collaboration from the whole community that is impacted by them and feel privileged that Fort Collins Rescue Mission and Harvest Farm are at the center of these crucial collaborative networking efforts.”

His first full-time job was as an instructor and volunteer coordinator in February 2006. Forwood was then elevated to education coordinator at Harvest Farm in 2008, where he spent eight years teaching and coordinating materials with the goal of raising self-awareness and providing opportunities for the individuals in the mission’s recovery program.

In 2017, Forwood was promoted to director of Harvest Farm, where he supervised a staff of 22 while developing, implementing and maintaining all aspects of the programs and operation. He earned the title of Senior Director for Fort Collins Rescue Mission and Harvest Farm in 2020.