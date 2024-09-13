Woodward adds human resources executive

Ron Charles

FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD), a Fort Collins company that designs, manufactures and services energy-conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets, has hired Ron Charles as its chief human resources officer.

He most recently held the same position at The Chemours Co. (NYSE: CC), a Delaware chemical company.

“Ron has a strong track record leading high-performing global HR teams that have supported business objectives,” Woodward CEO Chip Blankenship said in a prepared statement. “I’m looking forward to having him on the leadership team as we continue to build our organizational capability and create a great place to work for current and future members.”