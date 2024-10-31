Platte River welcomes Darrell Hahn to board

FORT COLLINS — Darrell Hahn, electric utilities director for Longmont Power & Communications, has joined the Platte River Power Authority’s Board of Directors.

Platte River is the wholesale generation and transmission utility for Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland. Each of these municipalities owns the public power utility and has two representatives on the utility’s board of directors.

Hahn replaces Dave Hornbacher who served on Platte River’s board since 2019. Hornbacher will continue his role as Longmont’s assistant city manager. Hahn’s first Platte River board meeting will be Dec. 12.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Darrell Hahn

on Facebook on LinkedIn