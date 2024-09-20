Kevin Cudney rejoins Innosphere Ventures board

Kevin Cudney

FORT COLLINS — Attorney Kevin Cudney has rejoined Innosphere Ventures’ Board of Directors. Cudney recently transitioned from a senior corporate partner with Denver-based Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP. He plans to focus on deeper engagement and leadership during his tenure on the board, according to a news release.

Since 1985, Cudney has supported the Colorado technology community, particularly in Boulder and Denver. He has served on the boards of directors for several technology business incubators and accelerators, including the Boulder Technology Incubator, the Colorado Technology Incubator, the Longmont Entrepreneurial Network and CleanLaunch, a clean-tech and alternative-energy incubator that eventually merged with Innosphere Ventures.

Cudney previously served on Innosphere’s board for a decade. He began his legal career in the New York financial district, working with private equity firms, exposing him to complex business transactions before moving to Denver, the release stated.

Cudney has concentrated his law practice on negotiation, structuring and complex business transactions, and counseling entrepreneurs in startup and scale-up businesses, the release stated. He has worked in a variety of industries, including life sciences, software-as-a-service, telecommunications and energy.